Teenage boy dies after drowning at Greers Ferry Lake

Arkansas authorities have confirmed that a teenage boy has died after drowning at Greers Ferry Lake. This is the second reported drowning at the lake this season.

GREERS FERRY, Ark — A teenage boy has died after drowning at Greers Ferry Lake, authorities confirmed.

According to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday as authorities responded to a call of a teenage boy failing to return to the surface after jumping into the lake. 

Divers were reportedly sent to the scene, which is where they recovered the body of the teenager whose name is being withheld at this time. 

This is the second reported drowning at Greers Ferry Lake this season after a 21-year-old died last month near Dam Site Park.

There is no other information at this time.

