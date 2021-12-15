Little Rock restaurant to close temporarily after early morning break in

The Fold, a Little Rock restaurant, is closing temporarily for at least one day after there was an early morning break in.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Owners of The Fold, a popular Little Rock restaurant in the Riverdale area, have decided to temporarily close for at least one day after an early morning break in on Wednesday.

The restaurant posted the announcement on Facebook, saying that crews are working hard to get the place "cleaned up and back to serving you all of your Fold favorites."

The alleged break in occurred some time between 6:45 and 7 a.m., according to the post.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department or the restaurant.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.