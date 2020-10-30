The Halloweenie has arrived: Oscar Meyer Wienermobile rolls into central Arkansas for Halloween weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile has traveled to the Natural State to hit some of central Arkansas' Halloween festivities.
It made a pit stop in downtown Little Rock Friday night near the Shadows at Sixth drive-thru event.
The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has a packed schedule over the weekend.
Friday, October 30
Family Farm Pumpkin Patch in Cabot
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 31
Hallowienie Meat and Greet at the Little Rock Zoo
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
SoMa Trunk or Treat
5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 1
7th Anniversary Celebration & Halloween/Fall Show by Arkansas Circus Arts
at Lake Willastein in Maumelle
1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Fun fact: there are actually 6 different Wienermobiles that drive across the country.
You can learn more about the history of the Wienermobile HERE.