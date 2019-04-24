LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 4,434 children.

Let that number sink in.

ONE is too many.



But last year in Arkansas, 4,434 children were sexually abused, and that's just the number of cases reported.



It is not something we want or like to talk about. Of course, you hope it never happens to your child.



But it is happening. It happened to a state lawmaker and she is now sharing her story, praying that it shines hope for other young victims.



Dawn Scott's emotional 2-part series airs Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26 at 10 p.m. on THV11.