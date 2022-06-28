x
Train nearly collides with semi-truck in Conway

A semi-truck is seen in a photo, stuck on the railroad crossing at Mill Street in Conway.

CONWAY, Ark. — A picture floating around on social media shows what could have been a disaster in Conway, Ark. 

A semi-truck is seen in a photo, stuck on the railroad crossing at Mill Street in Conway. Officials asked the public to avoid the railroad crossings north of Mill Street around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Conway Police Department said there was not an "accident," therefore there was no police report filed.

We reached out to Union Pacific and will update the article once we receive a statement.

 

