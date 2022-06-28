Train nearly collides with semi-truck in Conway

A semi-truck is seen in a photo, stuck on the railroad crossing at Mill Street in Conway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONWAY, Ark. — A picture floating around on social media shows what could have been a disaster in Conway, Ark.

A semi-truck is seen in a photo, stuck on the railroad crossing at Mill Street in Conway. Officials asked the public to avoid the railroad crossings north of Mill Street around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Conway Police Department said there was not an "accident," therefore there was no police report filed.

A semi truck is stuck on the railroad crossing at Mill St. Avoid railroad crossings north of Mill St. pic.twitter.com/X3OB20FEoG — City of Conway, Arkansas (@CityofConway) June 28, 2022