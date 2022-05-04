18-wheeler stuck under bridge in North Little Rock

The 18-wheeler got stuck under the West Broadway Street bridge in North Little Rock sometime Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 18-wheeler has been stuck under a North Little Rock bridge since Monday night.

The truck was traveling down West Broadway Street when it got stuck underneath the railroad bridge before the roundabout.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the truck was still stuck in the tunnel.

We have reached out to city officials to get an update when the truck would be removed from underneath the bridge.

The truck was reportedly carrying paint cans, but its destination is not known at this time.

According to signage posted on the bridge, the clearance is 12'6".