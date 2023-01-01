USPS works to deliver Christmas in Arkansas

The Little Rock Processing and Distribution Center handles every single letter and package in Central Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every single letter or package that's going in or out of Central Arkansas makes a stop at the USPS Little Rock Processing and Distribution Center.

Mike Hart runs the plant and said the holiday season is the busiest time of the year.

"We are into the holiday processing, a lot of packages, a lot of letters," Hart said. "It looks chaotic, but everyone knows where everything goes."

Due to the amount of mail traffic, the center's arrival doors are open 24/7. On Wednesday, they received around 12,000 packages and over 350,000 letters, estimated to ship the following day.

"We have a saying here that we want to make sure we deliver Christmas," Hart said. "So Christmas eve, we'll have a big push to make sure we get all of the packages home."

The distribution center is equipped with dozens of machines that organize the mail and reads addresses in all different handwritings.

"We have OCR, Optical Character readers on all our machines," Hart said.

Once your mail comes to the distribution center, Hart said it should get where it's going in Arkansas within a day, but there is still an option available for holiday procrastinators.

"For those that like to wait, December 23 would be the last day to mail express," Hart said. "We'll get that home by Christmas."

Workers are making their lists and checking them twice so that the people in Arkansas can have their mail successfully delivered.

"We've been prepared since January for this night," Hart said. "We're ready to deliver the holidays."