Store owners say the 1200 U.S. Highway 71 location will be closed until repairs are made.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Discount Tobacco of Fort Smith closed one of its locations after they say a vehicle crashed into their store Friday night.

The incident happened on April 21 at their location on 1200 U.S. Highway 71. Owners say the location will be closed until repairs are made.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt in this incident.

5NEWS reached out to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) for more information on the crash, but have not heard back yet.

The following photos were posted by store owners showing damage that resulted from the alleged crash:

