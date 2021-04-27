Vilonia homes destroyed after 2014 tornado being rebuilt to keep families safer

Most of the homes in the rebuilt Park Meadows subdivision now have storm shelters, either in their yard or their garage, so families can quickly get to safety.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homes are being rebuilt under updated framing codes in Vilonia after an EF-4 tornado ripped through the town seven years ago.

Brand new homes line the block of the Park Meadows subdivision in Vilonia. Up until about three years ago, many of the lots were empty. The tornado demolished almost every single home on April 27, 2014.

"This subdivision had 61 houses in it at the time," fire chief Keith Hillman said.

The foundations of some homes still remain untouched. But most have been replaced.

"It was kind of sad to drive through here. And then all of a sudden there was builder building in here and it started taking off again," Hillman said.

Keith Hillman is the fire chief and building inspector for Vilonia. He is making sure these new homes have better structure and are properly bolted to the concrete foundations.

"The framing code has been upgraded some, so they're doing a little bit better job of dealing with framing issues," Hillman said.

Most of the homes that have since been rebuilt now have storm shelters, either in their yard or their garage, so families can quickly get to safety. Hillmans said homes did not have these in 2014 and likely could of saved lives.

"I think safe rooms are a wonderful thing. Should be put in every home," Vilonia Mayor Preston Scroggin said.

Mayor Scroggin's life completely changed the night the tornado came through.

"My home, there was nothing left. It just kind of swept the slab clean," he said. “That first night was kind of like you were in a war zone, and kind of like you were in an out-of-body experience.”

But he too was able to quickly rebuild and is inspired to see how the city is coming back even stronger.

"Growth here is very robust. We've had over 70-something new homes that had been started here the last 10 months," Mayor Scroggin said.

Even though some new families have since moved into these homes, they will continue to honor the 16 people who were killed 7 years ago today.