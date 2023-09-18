Who exactly lights up the Little Rock bridges at night?

The Little Rock Convention and Visitor’s Bureau said anyone can choose what colors are illuminated on its bridges.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s become one of Little Rock’s most beautiful features. The lights of the Junction and Main Street bridges, from the ground to the sky.

“Flying in at night is really cool if you’re coming in from the right direction,” said Diana Long, with the Little Rock Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Long said anyone can choose what colors are illuminated on the bridge.

“People can rent bridge lighting. You just go to LittleRock.com in the search bar put in bridge lights and everything pops up,” she said.

Anyone can rent the Junction or Main Street bridge for $200 individually. You can also rent both bridges for $500

For major holidays if it’s not already rented ,they’ll light it up to coordinate whatever holiday it is. From the two Super Bowl participants to cancer awareness, to even the announcement of your next little one on the way.