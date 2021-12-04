Woman seriously injured in stolen car crash, police drag suspect out of burning vehicle

Tontitown police say a woman was seriously injured this weekend after she crashed while fleeing from police in a stolen car..

Police say the stolen vehicle crashed head-on into a tree on the 1800 block of Bush Creek Road.

Tontitown police released a statement saying it began late last Saturday (April 10) night when officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle with reportedly armed people inside.

The chase began near the intersection of Bush Creek Road then the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn and crashed head-on into a tree with the vehicle catching fire right after the crash.

Officers were eventually able to pull the woman out of the car and say she was then flown to a trauma hospital with significant burns and serious injuries.

The statement did not reveal the woman or if anyone else was injured or arrested. The statement from the police also commended the officers for the extraordinary bravery in pulling the suspect from the burning car.

Watch an officer pull the woman from the burning car below.