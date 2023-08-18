Lucky Arkansas man claims $250K lottery prize

A man in Lonoke became the lucky winner of $250,000 in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Play It Again drawing.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONOKE, Ark. — A man in Lonoke became the lucky winner in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) Play It Again drawing.

Eric Abbott claimed his $250,000 prize at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock today.

His name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets. His Play It Again win came from the $5 50X ticket.

“I woke up around 5 a.m. and decided to check my emails,” he said. “I was shocked when I came across a lottery email saying I had won in one of those second-chance drawings!”

Abbott was shocked at how his luck had turned around with the win— his life recently took an unexpected and unfortunate turn when he was let go from his job of 20 years this Tuesday.

“I immediately thought it was a scam, so I checked The Club website to see if my name was listed and called the lottery to confirm my win," he added.

The first people Abbott told about his lottery win were his parents. He plans to use the money to purchase a new car and help out his family and friends.

“This is truly a blessing, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to help alleviate their financial stress,” he said.

The Club has over 321,000 registered members and is free to sign up by visiting MyArkansasLottery.com or via the official AR Lottery + Club Mobile App and clicking on “The Club.”

Players can enter eligible non-winning instant scratch-off tickets to earn Points for Prizes points and enter the Play It Again drawings.