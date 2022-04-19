He chose to take the money as a lump-sum payment of $760,000.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Marine Corps veteran from Sarasota won $1 million on a $20 scratch-off ticket he bought at a local convenience store.

James Musselwhite decided to try his luck at the Circle A Food Place on Bahia Vista Street. He played the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game, which first launched in September 2019.

He didn't win a $5 million grand prize. But, the $1 million prize is nothing to be disappointed about. Musselwhite chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

His family joined him for a formal recognition and celebration at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

"When asked if he had any big plans, Musselwhite shared that he had already traveled the world while serving in the United States Marine Corps," a lottery spokesperson explained in an email.

Rather than extravagant, his plans seem fairly straightforward.

“I guess the only thing I really want now is a new golf cart,” Musselwhite told The Florida Lottery.

The convenience store where he bought the ticket will be paid a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery says the $5,000,000 LUCK game features opportunities to win more than $329 million in prizes. Players have a shot at one of six top $5 million prizes. You can learn more about odds and prizes here.