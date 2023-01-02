Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' 2023 world tour: Full list of US dates

Here's a look at where the pop icon is headed this year.

With Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift fiasco still on fans' minds, another of the world's biggest stars will soon be selling tickets for a world tour.

Beyoncé announced her hotly anticipated "Renaissance" world tour Wednesday, with a U.S. leg starting July 12. "Renaissance" was the pop icon's seventh studio album, coming out in July of last year to rave reviews.

Buzz and speculation for the tour has been building for months, with the "You Won't Break My Soul" singer apparently auctioning an expensive concert ticket package during an October charity event.

According to Beyoncé's official website, the tour kicks off in Europe in May, with U.S. stops from July through September. Here's a look at each U.S. concert announced so far.

Beyoncé 'Renaissance' tour dates

July 12: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

July 15: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July 17: Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium

July 20: Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

July 26: Detroit, MI - Ford Field

July 29: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

July 30: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Aug. 1: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field

Aug. 5: Washington, DC - FedEx Field

Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 16: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21: St. Louis, MO - Dome at America's Center

Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium

Sept. 2: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sept. 3: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11: Vancouver, Canada - BC Place

Sept. 13: Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23: Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome

How, when to buy Beyoncé world tour tickets

Beyoncé is using Ticketmaster Verified Fan in an attempt to filter out bots and resellers. A webpage from LiveNation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, says the fan presale is only open to current registered members of the singer's "Beyhive" fan group.

"Renaissance" ticket sales will be staggered into three separate groups, each including seven to ten cities. Each group has a Verified Fan presale, a separate presale for Citi cardholders, and a Verified Fan onsale. The deadlines to register are spread across three weeks.

Registration for Group A (Atlanta, Chicago, East Rutherford, Houston, Inglewood, Las Vegas, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington D.C.) is open through Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. Registration for Group B (Boston, Dallas, Miami, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa) is open through Thursday, Feb. 9th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. Registration for Group C (Charlotte, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, St. Louis) is open through Thursday, Feb.16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

"Registration does not guarantee tickets – we expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available," a LiveNation page tells fans who click the sale registration links. Instead, a lottery process will determine which registered fans get an access code for the sale and which will be on a waitlist.

Fans will find out if they were selected via email the day before the sale or presale they registered for. Waitlisted fans may still get a code if tickets remain. You can sign up by clicking "register" on the tour list on Beyoncé's website.