Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' star, has died

The beloved actor was reportedly driving in Hollywood on Monday and crashed into the side of a building. It's believed he suffered some sort of medical emergency.

WASHINGTON — Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 67.

Jordan's representative confirmed the actor's death on Monday to Page Six and others.

TMZ was first to report on Jordan's death. The outlet stated that Jordan was driving Monday morning in Hollywood when it's believed he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building.

The actor was well known for his work on "Call Me Kat," "American Horror Story" and "Will & Grace."

Younger audiences may best recognize Jordan for his comedic TikTok videos. The actor racked up more than 2 million followers on the platform, where he posted videos of himself and sometimes other celebrities.

“My car won’t open, why won’t my car open?” Jordan exclaimed in one popular video, pulling at the handle of a Bentley convertible. The camera pans to reveal a stern Sharon Stone, saying: “Sir… That’s my car.”

One week before his death, Jordan appeared on TEGNA’s Daily Blast Live to talk about his friendship with Stone, filming a celebrity special for Fox’s “LEGO Masters,” and landing a role on “Call Me Kat.”

“I would say I’m now a LEGO Master,” Jordan said of the special, which was scheduled to air in December.

As for his role on “Call Me Kat,” Jordan said he was slated to play a bartender until the show couldn’t find an actress for a character named Phyllis. Jordan, drawn in by the role’s comedic lines, stepped in: “I said, ‘I’ll be Phyllis, I can be Phyllis! … So I went in to audition for a show I already had, and I got that part. So Phyllis is now Phil and the rest is history.”

On Sunday, Jordan posted a preview on Instagram of an original song he wrote with Danny Myrick.