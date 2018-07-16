Michelle Obama looked noticeably "Flawless" while taking in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's show Sunday in Paris.

The former first lady, who made efforts to end childhood obesity as a resident of the White House, showed off toned legs in a pair of high-waisted shorts that came to her upper thigh. She finished her monochromatic look with an open, flowing jacket over a scoop neck top and platform, wedge sandals.

The audience cheered as she and Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, found their seats by the stage. Obama can be seen dancing to "Drunk in Love" and "On to the Next One" in footage from the event.

Twitter users couldn't help but notice the 54-year-old's fitness.

"Fairy godmother Michelle Obama had them legs out!!!!" a member of the Twitterverse exclaimed.

"Omg, Michelle Obama has nicer legs than me!" someone else marveled.

Another called Obama's legs "goals."

For another user, the shorts were enough to get her through a Monday. "Michelle Obama wearing shorts is what’s giving me energy this morning," the user tweeted.

Obama has previously gushed over Beyoncé. During a 2016 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," she praised the singer for being "a sweetheart."

"She’s smart, she’s creative, she’s a great mother, she loves her family," she told the talk show host. "She’s just a low-key lady, so we have a lot in common in that way — except I can’t sing, I can’t dance.”

Queen B and Jay-Z kicked off the "On the Run II" tour on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales Their last show is set for Oct. 4 in Seattle.

