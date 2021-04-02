x
White dove that connected Prince to his fans dies at age 28

Officials at the mansion-turned-museum say her health had been declining due to age.
FILE- In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. In an industry where collaborations with other artists and credits are negotiated as heavily as world treaties, Prince followed only one credo when it came to working with others: the love of the music. Prince died Thursday, April 21, 2016, at his home outside Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

One of the original white doves that Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park compound has died, officials at the rock legend's mansion-turned-estate announced Wednesday.

The dove, a female named Divinity, lived to be 28 years old, surpassing the average lifespan of most doves. Paisley Park officials said her health had been declining and she died Tuesday.

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose  on April 21, 2016. Divinity remained at Paisley Park and could be seen during tours of his former estate.

"Divinity's beautiful coo has welcomed visitors since Paisley Park first opened its gates to the public in October 2016," Paisley Park Executive Director Alan Seiffert said in a statement. "She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans. She will be missed."

