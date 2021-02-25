Major Xbox Live outage reported

Users of the gaming platform noted a significant outage Thursday afternoon that continued for more than two hours.

Users of several online services including Xbox Live and YouTube reported significant outages Thursday afternoon. XBox Live support said multiplayer gaming, cloud gaming, user sign-in and the ability to purchase games were all affected.

"We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time. Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue," the Xbox Support Twitter account announced. "We will update here and on http://xbox.com/status when we have more information to share!"

Twitter users were also trending the hashtag #YouTubeDown as many reported difficulty accessing that platform.

Downdetector.com, which tracks user-reported outages, first showed signs of the Xbox Live problem at about 3:30 p.m. EST and was continuing more than two hours later. A YouTube outage spike was also noticed at about 5:15 p.m. EST, but quickly showed signs of being resolved.

It was not immediately clear if the two were related.

There were also outage spikes reported for Call of Duty, Minecraft and other popular gaming platforms, though not to the extent of the Xbox Live outage.