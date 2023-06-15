27 medical marijuana laws voided by Arkansas judge called 'unconstitutional'

A Pulaski County judge voided 27 medical marijuana laws that they deemed 'unconstitutional' in a ruling on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A Pulaski County judge voided 27 medical marijuana laws that they deemed 'unconstitutional' in a ruling on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, which was brought upon by Good Farm Arkansas and Capital City Medicinals targeted the State of Arkansas and its Department of Finance and Administration, along with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

Good Farm Arkansas is a southern dispensary operating in Arkansas, with dozens of locations in neighboring areas of Missouri and Mississippi.

Capital City Medicinals is a fellow dispensary operating out of Little Rock.

At the core of the lawsuit is Amendment 98, which legalized medical marijuana in Arkansas back in 2016.

When Amendment 98 was passed, the court says that they "anticipated the implementation of regulations, and procedures for standards, distribution, advertising [etc.] pertaining to the newly permitted substances, as well as for enforcement of the new law."

The lawsuit brought upon by Good Farm Arkansas and Capital City Medicinals challenged as to what grounds the General Assembly could constitutionally change Amendment 98.

The plaintiffs said that the General Assembly changed Amendment 98 about 27 times in the time that its been passed.

In terms of the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claimed that the amendments to Amendment 98 were "null and void" and that the rules violated their right to free speech.

In the ruling, the judge says that the court agreed with the Plaintiffs that the General Assembly's usage of amendments, like that of Amendment 7, did not allow the group to "amend the Constitution unilaterally."

The judge stated that the General Assembly's usage of Amendment 7 is contrary to what it was developed for, as it was intended to "ensure that power over state [remained] in the hands of the people.

The court found that the General Assembly failed to unilaterally refer the amendment by passing legislation despite there being "no ‘emphatic’, nor any express, permission to do otherwise was granted."

"It is inconceivable that in defining constitutional amendment as a measure the purpose was to invest the General Assembly with power (a) to repeal a constitutional amendment, or (b) with authority to amend an amendment—a power that could be exercized to such an extent that the entire meaning of a constitutional provision achieved through amendment could be changed by legislative action," it is stated in the ruling.