Benton's elected officials receive salary increase

In December, the Benton City Council voted to increase the salaries of elected officials with the hope of sparking interest in serving the community.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday night, Benton's elected officials were sworn in for 2023.

Benton Mayor Tom Farmer began his next term after being sworn in by the judge, who was none other than his own son, Joshua Farmer.

"Just being sworn in is special in itself, because you get to serve the people," Farmer said. "But to have your child swear you in makes it an even more special event."

There were no new faces for the seats because all but one race was uncontested.

This is part of the reason why in this year's budget they increased the salaries for elected officials.

The mayor will now have a starting salary of $100,000 and it will continue to increase in the next four years. The city council will now make $11,500.

Councilman Bill Donnor says employees' salaries were raised as well with the goal of keeping Benton competitive with other cities and helping keep people wanting to work here in the future.

Farmer said the next order of business they want to accomplish in 2023 is increasing the utility rate. There will be a third reading at the next council meeting at the end of January.