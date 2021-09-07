Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments Saturday

The development comes more than five years after racial-justice activists began a renewed push to remove the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Charlottesville says a Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally is set to come down Saturday.

The city said in a news release Friday afternoon that the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee seated on a horse -- as well as a nearby figure of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson -- will both be removed.

The development comes more than five years after racial-justice activists began a renewed push to remove the figures.