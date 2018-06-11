LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Issue 5 on the midterm ballot deals with increasing the state minimum wage from $8.50 an hour to $9.25 an hour by 2019, $10 an hour by 2020 and $11 an hour by 2021.

The act is an amendment to Arkansas code concerning the state minimum wage.

Little Rock Lawyer David Couch, also the author of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, wrote and proposed the ballot initiative.

