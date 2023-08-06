'End his campaign' | Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reacts to Trump indictment

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson didn't hold back when talking about the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson called for Donald Trump to end his 2024 presidential campaign on Thursday after the former president was indicted for mishandling classified documents.

Hutchinson, who launched his presidential bid for the Republican nomination on April 26, released a statement that said Trump should "respect the office."

"With the news that Donald Trump has been indicted for the second time, our country finds itself in a position that weakens our democracy," Hutchinson said. "This reaffirms the need for Donald Trump to respect the office and end his campaign."

See below for Governor Hutchinson’s statement on Donald Trump’s recent indictment: pic.twitter.com/x4jfWJe38R — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) June 9, 2023

Trump announced the indictment on his Truth Social platform, and the Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment. However, two people familiar with the situation said the indictment included seven criminal counts.

"President Trump violated no laws and is being held to a different legal standard than other former presidents and vice presidents," said the Trump Campaign regarding the indictment. "We are confident that no matter how crooked the executive branch has become, the American justice system is resilient and will throw this case out in its entirety. If not, our cherished Constitution is in serious trouble."

The case adds to deepening legal jeopardy for Trump, who has already been indicted in New York and faces additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that could lead to criminal charges.

"Donald Trump's actions—from his willful disregard for the Constitution to his disrespect for the rule of law—should not define our nation or the Republican Party," Hutchinson said. "This is a sad day for our country. While Donald Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the ongoing criminal proceedings will be a major distraction."

Hutchinson published an opinion piece for CNN in early May focusing on Trump's violent rhetoric and partisanship.