Arkansas awarded $3.2 million to support violence prevention programs by DOJ

The Justice Department will be awarding the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration $3.2 million dollars to help fund state crisis intervention programs.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Justice Department announced that over $231 million dollars will be awarded to states, territories, and the District of Columbia as part of the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (ADFA) will receive $3.2 million dollars to help fund state crisis intervention court proceedings. the creation of extreme risk protection order (ERPO) programs, and related gun violence reduction initiatives.

The goal of ERPO programs is to keep guns out of the hands of anyone who may pose a threat to themselves or others.

Funding will also be used for law enforcement agencies to safely secure, store, track, or return relinquished guns.

Additionally, a State Crisis Intervention Advisory Board will be established, as required by the Byrne SCIP.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland described the plan as an important part of the effort to protect communities from gun violence.

“These awards will support the kinds of crisis intervention programs that we know save lives and help protect children, families, and communities across the country from senseless acts of gun violence,” he added.

Projects funded by this program will need to demonstrate how they have taken measures to safeguard the constitutional rights of an individual to a crisis intervention program or ERPO initiative.