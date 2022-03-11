NAACP demands accountability of Pulaski Co. Prosecutor

Pulaski Co. Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley sent a letter to the Little Rock City Attorney regarding FOIA complaints, which sparked outrage with NAACP.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The NAACP has gotten involved in the controversy surrounding Freedom of Information Act requests in Little Rock.

Leaders said that the drama is politically motivated and racially charged.

Earlier this week, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley sent a letter to Little Rock's City Attorney asking him what is being done to resolve the FOIA issues within the city.

Jegley began the letter by saying quote, "I have had about enough of this nonsense with the Little Rock City Hall about the Freedom of Information Act."

He was referring to the most recent instance of a city director asking for a FOIA request, and allegedly being told that the mayor refused to hand over the public record.

Then, inaccurate reports circulated that Jegley was opening an investigation into City Hall over its handling of the situation.

This sparked outrage among the NAACP.

"...him making premature and unfettered remarks about an investigation going on in the city days before a major election is to come forth with not having scant evidence of any type of proof," said Larry Hicks, Little Rock's NAACP Chair.

Leaders of the organization and other community members stood outside city hall to voice their frustrations.

"This is a great concern to our community. This is a great concern to the voters of Pulaski County," said Barry Jefferson, Jacksonville's NAACP President.

"I think there is an abuse of FOIA by a lot of these people submitting these requests," said Marion Humphrey Sr.

"You don't get to talk to us any kind of way. And that's what this is about more than anything else. The way you talk to us. The tone of the letter," said Senator Linda Chesterfield.

They have asked that Jegley be held accountable for his comments.