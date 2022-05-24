Sarah Huckabee Sanders mourns Texas mass shooting victims during victory speech

Sanders, who has opposed gun control efforts, mentioned the shooting during her victory speech Tuesday night in Little Rock after winning the primary.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican primary for Arkansas governor, called the fatal shooting of 19 children at a Texas elementary school a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is.”

Sanders, who has opposed gun control efforts, mentioned the shooting during her victory speech Tuesday night in Little Rock after winning the primary. Sanders is heavily favored in the general election in solidly red Arkansas.

“Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us are the ones we should be fighting for and protecting the most,” Sanders said. “I can assure you that in my administration, that’s exactly what we will do. We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in the classroom, the workplace, the nursing home, because every stage of life has value.”

Sanders didn’t mention her former boss, former President Donald Trump, or former President Joe Biden during her victory speech. Sanders had focused heavily on national issues with ads that went after Biden and Democrats on issues like inflation. Nuclear engineer and ordained minister Chris Jones won the Democratic nomination to run against Sanders.

