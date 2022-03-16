Sanders raises $473K in February for Arkansas governor bid

Sarah Sanders' campaign reported Tuesday it ended the month with more than $7.5 million in the bank.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has raised another $473,000 in her bid to become Arkansas' next governor.

Sanders' campaign reported Tuesday it ended the month with more than $7.5 million in the bank.

Tuesday was the deadline for candidates for state office to file their monthly fundraising reports.

Sanders announced last year she was seeking the Republican nomination for governor and has dwarfed her rivals in fundraising.

Chris Jones has fared the best among the Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls and raised more than $109,000 last month.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.