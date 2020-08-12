Arkansas Attorney General shows support for Texas lawsuit challenging election results in battleground states

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement Tuesday showing her support for a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging the election results in four battleground states - Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The lawsuit claims that the states listed exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws. The lawsuit also states that the states enacted last-minute changes, skewing the results of the 2020 general election.
“Arkansans and Americans across the country have real concerns about the lack of integrity in our federal elections this year,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “After reviewing the motion filed by Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court, I have determined that I will support the motion by the State of Texas in all legally appropriate manners. The integrity of our elections is a critical part of our nation and it must be upheld.”
Multiple sources, including U.S. Attorney General William Barr, have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.