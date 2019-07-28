Senator Tom Cotton kicked off his re-election campaign on Saturday, July 27 in Little Rock.

Twitter users have pointed out the picture of the US flag on Cotton's re-election campaign logo only has 39 stars and nine stripes.

According to a spokesperson for Sen. Cotton's campaign, the logo purposefully shows a mini-flag, which is and has been used in many campaigns including Bush's 2004 campaign and Trump's 2016 campaign.

In Bush's 2004 campaign, the logo had 15 stars and 6 stripes in the representation of the American flag.

Bush Cheney '04 Campaign

Right now, the only challenger for Cotton's U.S. Senate seat is Democratic challenger Joshua Mahony who has been vocal about his opposition to Cotton.