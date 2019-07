Senator Tom Cotton kicked off his re-election campaign on Saturday, July 27 in Little Rock.

Twitter users have pointed out the picture of the US flag on Cotton's re-election campaign logo only has 39 stars and nine stripes.

Right now, the only challenger for Cotton's U.S. Senate seat is Democratic challenger Joshua Mahony who has been vocal about his opposition to Cotton.

We have reached out to Senator Cotton for a statement and haven't heard a response.