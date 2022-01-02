Arkansas National Guard deployed ahead of winter storm in the state

We could see up to 30 National Guard troops in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley as winter storms make their way into the area.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas state officials and road crews are asking you to get what you need and stay home during this upcoming winter weather event.

"Stay home, stay safe, warm,” said Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) Public Information Officer Dave Parker during Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s press conference Tuesday (Feb.1) “Stay off the roadways and let us get out there and do the job you have hired us to do."

Parker says ARDOT is as ready as it can be. The main threat they are worried about with this storm is the ice.

“And the main impact of course will be power outages but also the roads," said Governor Asa Hutchinson. He is worried about the impact the ice could have on Arkansas.

Governor Asa Hutchinson activated members of the Arkansas National Guard across the state ahead of incoming winter storms that could leave our area covered in snow and ice.

We will see up to 30 National Guard troops stationed throughout Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week.

Gov. Hutchinson says it's best to get ahead of the storms while we can, making it easier to mobilize troops. Statewide more than 80 National Guard members are being called to help Arkansas State Police with any road rescues, removing fallen trees and more.

The governor has also signed an executive order allotting $250,000 in anticipation of recovery efforts from the upcoming winter weather. Gov. Hutchinson says he's worried about the potential ice threat, urging Arkansans to stay off of the roads if possible.

Ice could weigh heavy on tree limbs causing them to break, creating power outages and causing trouble on the roads.

"I encourage everyone to look at travel plans and minimize those if there is an ice event," Gov. Hutchinson said, "Be prepared and have a basic emergency supply kit along with a family emergency plan."

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) say they have already checked their equipment and are as ready as they can be. Local road crews in the River Valley and Oklahoma are monitoring conditions as well.

In Sequoyah County, officials are meeting with schools and road crews to discuss safety measures. Many say they are worried about stranded drivers on the roads.

"Everybody just needs to make plans, “said Sequoyah Co. Emergency Management Director Steve Rutherford. “Consider the fact if the electricity goes off, what they're going do."

Benton County Administrator of Public Safety, Robert McGowen says people need to prepare now for this storm by making sure they have all the food and supplies they would need.

"We want individuals to be prepared to be home for 48 to 72 hours just depending on the severity of the event," McGowen said.

However, if you must drive on the roads, be sure to have a full tank of gas.

"Have an emergency kit in the car ready to go and if you are getting out give yourself plenty of time to get there and let somebody know where you're going and when you're expected to be there," said Michael Waddle with Benton County Emergency Management.

Crews told 5NEWS they will treat those higher elevation areas and primary roads first.

In case electricity does go out, make sure to only use alternative heat sources that are approved for indoor use and to read the instructions ahead of time to make sure you know how to properly use it before the power goes out.

