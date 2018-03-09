LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Little Rock Board of Directors is expected to approve a $4.2 million project tomorrow at their monthly meeting to widen Kanis Road.

Every day, an estimated 21,000 cars drive Kanis Road.

"It is a road that probably needs some tender love and care," said Jeremy DeVooght, a cashier at Game Goblins who drives it every day to work.

With West Little Rock experiencing growing pains, roads like Kanis need some relief.

"When it floods it’s worse because the potholes all sink out," said DeVooght.

Soon, a nearly half-mile section of Kanis Road, from Shackleford Road to Embassy Suites Drive, is expected to widen from two lanes to five.

The City Board of Directors is expected to approve the $4.2 million dollar contract with Burkhalter Technologies, Inc. at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The improvements will also include new storm drains, curb, gutter and sidewalks on both sides of the road. This is the first segment planned for the Kanis Road corridor project and it’s one of the largest funded projects the city has ever taken on.

© 2018 KTHV