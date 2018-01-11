LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – One study ranks Arkansas as the most dangerous state in the nation to drive in the rain.

The study claims Arkansans are the most likely to be involved in a deadly crash when it rains.

"It doesn't surprise me,” Zach Chamel said.

According to Safewise, Arkansans have a 1.65 percent of being in a crash in the rain per 100,000 people. Mississippi is the next worst state to drive in, with a 1.54 percent of getting into crash.

"When it comes it's about as bad when people drive in the snow around here,” Chamel said.

But it is still a problem nationwide. In 2016, over 2300 people died in rain related crashes across the country. Compare that to 482 snow related crashes nationwide.

"You just have to pay attention to what you are doing and watch your surroundings,” Thomas Johnson said.

Danny Straessle with the Highway Department said it is important drivers keep a safe distance from other cars.

"Anticipate that somebody else out there is not going to be as careful as you are,” Straessle said.

He said slowing down is especially vital.

“If you get into a heavy downpour, let up on your accelerator. Don't apply your break, but allow your car to reduce speed so if you hit your break you can easily hydroplane,” Straessle said.

He said to also always make sure you keep a safe distance from others!

"They may be the ones that are in trouble. They can easily lose control of their vehicle. They can do a 360 and spin around and you can hit them,” Straessle said.

He also said to make sure your tires have good traction and your windshield wipers are not worn down before driving into bad weather.

