WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two people were killed and a police officer injured following a shooting in West Memphis on Wednesday night.

According to the West Memphis Police Department, it all started at 9:30 when officers attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by a man and woman. The driver refused to stop and a police chase ensued.

During the incident, police said the driver also rammed several police cars before running over an officer.

Shots were fired near McAuley Drive and 18th Street. The man and woman both died on the scene.

The officer was taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition. He has since been treated and released.

We don't know what sparked the police chase or the identities of those involved.

Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in West Memphis in the past year.