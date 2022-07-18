If you got this email about a Facebook settlement, it’s legit. Here’s how to cash in

Certain Facebook users could be owed as part of a $90 million class action lawsuit settlement.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — We’ve warned you before to be suspicious of emails that come from accounts you don’t know, especially if they’re promising you money.

In fact, we just told you to watch out for these emails claiming to be from Facebook about a lottery promotion.

Well, now some Facebook users are receiving emails about a proposed settlement of a class action suit.

But before you delete it, we can verify this is not a scam.

Here’s how to cash in.

THE QUESTION

Are emails claiming Facebook users can cash in a class action lawsuit settlement legit?

THE SOURCES

Notice of settlement

Court documents from U.S. District Court in California

THE ANSWER

Yes, emails claiming Facebook users can cash in a class action lawsuit settlement are legit.

WHAT WE FOUND

Remember when you could click “like” on a website outside of Facebook?

That feature is the subject of this class action settlement.

The lawsuit claims Facebook tracked users’ activities on outside websites with these “like” buttons, even when the users were logged out of their social media account.

Facebook agreed to settle the suit for $90 million after years of litigation.

According to this notice issued June 24, the class action suit applies to Facebook users in the United States who, between April 22, 2010, and Sept. 25, 2011, visited non-Facebook websites that displayed Facebook's "like" button.

The social media company, however, denies any wrongdoing.

Eligible class members have already started receiving emails with instructions on how to file a claim.

However, if you have not received an email but think you are eligible, you can still file a claim by clicking here.

The deadline to submit a claim is Sept. 22, 2022.