As a country built around speed, it's time to settle down | Craig's Twist

The need for speed is at the root of the growing anxiety over the presidential race.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Speed. Our whole country is built around it. Fast service, fast food, fast internet. Instant gratification.

It has entered just about every aspect of our lives -- even watching TV. Thanks to streaming, we can't just watch one episode of our favorite shows and then wait a week. We need to see the next episode now. And thus, binge-watching was born.

This can have catastrophic consequences involving our highways and our health.

And this need for speed is at the root of the growing anxiety over the presidential race.

It was instant gratification that gave us projected winners in the first place. And now, much like in the year 2000, partisans sit on pins and needles, and bite nails and the tension grows while unresolved states take their own sweet time.

To all of us I say, settle down. Let the process move forward. We're going to know, even if it means waiting into the weekend in some cases.

Like we constantly tell ourselves at THV11, it's better to worry about getting it right than getting it first.