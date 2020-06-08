A-State Fall-Camp Report Date Set for Thursday

The Arkansas State football team's fall-camp report date is set for Thursday, Aug. 6, and the Red Wolves' will conduct the first of their 15 camp practices the following day as they continue their preparations for the 2020 season.



Including its report date, A-State's fall camp will run from Aug. 6-24 before classes at Arkansas State University begin on the 25th. While the Red Wolves have traditionally opened all practices to the public, their practices this year will be closed indefinitely.



The Arkansas State Athletics Department will communicate with fans if and when the football team is in a position to reopen practices at some point this season. Season tickets for A-State's 2020 season are currently on sale and available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office in person, by calling 870-972-2781 or going online to AStateRedWolves.com.



The 2019 season saw A-State make its ninth consecutive bowl-game appearance, capping off an 8-5 campaign by defeating Florida International in the Camellia Bowl. Five-time Sun Belt Conference champions, the Red Wolves will have their sights set on another league title in 2020 and look to extend their bowl streak that currently ranks as the 14th longest in the country.



A-State is set to begin its seventh season under head coach Blake Anderson, who received the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. Anderson will enter the year with 47 victories, which are just five shy of tying the second most in school history among all head coaches. The Red Wolves also claimed Sun Belt titles in 2015 and 2016 under Anderson, who has guided the program to 36 Sun Belt wins for the second most ever by any of the conference's all-time head coaches.



Anderson and his staff will have plenty of returning talent to work with as A-State returns 48 lettermen and 13 starters, highlighted by eight 2019 All-Sun Belt Conference selections.



A-State has seen six different players land on a 2020 award watch list, including senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. (Biletnikoff), senior deep snapper Seth Cottengim (Patrick Mannelly), junior kicker Blake Grupe (Lou Groza), junior offensive linemen Andre Harris Jr. (Wuerffel) and Jarrett Horst (Outland) and junior running back Marcel Murray (Doak Walker).



A-State has piled up 75 victories over the last nine years to tie the 24th most in the nation over that span. The Red Wolves have also strung together 15 consecutive years with a winning record at Centennial Bank Stadium dating back to 2005. The program is 68-17 (.800 winning percentage) at the stadium since the 2005 campaign and has won 43 of its last 53 home outings.