A-State’s Hatcher selected a Manning Award Star of the Week

Hatcher earned the recognition after completing 11-of-14 passes for 326 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, which also tied the second most in school history

JONESBORO, Arkansas — Arkansas State sophomore quarterback Layne Hatcher was named Monday as one of eight Manning Award “Stars of the Week” for the second time this season and third time of his career.

Hatcher earned the recognition after completing 11-of-14 passes for 326 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, which also tied the second most in school history, during the Red Wolves’ 48-15 victory over ULM.

Fans can go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they think was the best performance this past weekend. When voting closes Thursday at 11 a.m. (CT), the player who received the most votes will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

Hatcher helped A-State post 511 passing yards that were the third most in program history. His 326 yards were his second most of the season, while his five passing scores were only one shy of the school record held by former quarterback Justice Hansen. They also tied the fourth most in Sun Belt Conference history and matched the seventh most in the nation this season.

The Little Rock, Ark., native posted a .786 completion percentage and averaged 29.6 yards per completion. He completed six passes covering at least 26 yards with a long of 69 to freshman wide receiver Corey Rucker.

Hatcher was also tabbed a Manning Award Star of the Week earlier this year on Sept. 14 after helping lead the Red Wolves to a 35-31 road victory at Kansas State. Last season, he garnered the recognition on Sept. 30 following his first career start at Troy.