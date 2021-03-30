Arkansas falls to Baylor in the Elite Eight 81-72

The Razorbacks had plenty of heart in the Elite Eight matchup, but Baylor was too much and pulled away with a 81-72 win.

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn't an easy game for the Arkansas Razorbacks, but what game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament truly ever is easy?

Baylor was hot right out of the gate, jumping out to a 13-2 lead. The Bears shot 56% from the field in the first half, hitting on 18-of-32, including a 4-of-7 mark from beyond the arc.

Eventually, the Hogs heated up. The Razorbacks ended the first half on a 9-2 run and cut Baylor's lead to eight points at 46-38. Arkansas overcame their sluggish start to finish the first twenty minutes 15-of-24 from the floor (63%), making three of their four 3-point attempts.

JD Notae and Jalen Tate carried the Razorbacks' offense with 12 points and 9 points respectively. Moses Moody was a non-factor in the first half of the game, only scoring one point.

The difference in the first half was points off of turnovers. Baylor created 10 first half Arkansas turnovers that led to 14 points. Meanwhile, the Bears turned it over just six times, leading to six Razorback points.

And the second half didn't start that much better for the Hogs after Notae fouled out of the game with 13:38 left in the game. He ended his night with 14 points and one assist.

After that, the Hogs managed to cut the lead to four with less than eight minutes remaining led by Moody and Devo Davis.

Davis finished with 14 points, two assists and six rebounds while Moody had nine points, one assist and five rebounds.

But Baylor couldn't miss in the second half from the 3-point line opening the lead up to 11 over the Razorbacks with under four minutes in the game.

Although Arkansas was full of heart, the team couldn't manage to hit any shots when it mattered most.