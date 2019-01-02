Chelsea Dungee and Malica Monk scored in double figures but a slow start to the third quarter was the difference as the University of Arkansas women’s basketball team fell to Georgia, 80-72, in Southeastern Conference action at Bud Walton Arena on Thursday.

Dungee tied her career-best with 28 points while Monk dropped in 19 points in the Razorback (16-6, 5-3 SEC) loss.

Georgia won the third quarter, 24-12, and that was the difference in the game. Arkansas had a good run to end the first half with a 43-38 lead but the Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4 SEC) opened the third stanza with a 7-2 run surging ahead for the final time.

Arkansas went 3-for-15 in the third quarter and grabbed only six rebounds. Georgia, meanwhile, went 10-for-17 with three 3-point field goals. They had 13 rebounds and forced four Razorback turnovers.

Turnovers were uncharacteristically a problem for Arkansas in the loss as the Razorbacks had eight in the first half and finished with 13 in the game.

Notes

Arkansas Starters: Alexis Tolefree, Malica Monk, Kiara Williams, Jailyn Mason, Chelsea Dungee

Georgia had double figure turnovers in the first half. Arkansas has forced double figure turnovers in EVERY game this year.

Malica Monk and Chelsea Dungee had 10 points each at the half.

Arkansas hit its first 12 free throws until the first miss in the third quarter.

Chelsea Dungee has had back-to-back 20+ point games and 10 games with 20 or more points this season.

Chelsea Dungee’s 28 points ties her career high.

Malica Monk had 19 points scoring in double figures for the 17th time this season.

Arkansas had 14 steals – the most in a conference game this year and the second-most of the season.

Up Next

Arkansas hosts No. 16 South Carolina on Sunday at 4 p.m. as SEC action continues.

More Information

