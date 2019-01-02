Chelsea Dungee and Malica Monk scored in double figures but a slow start to the third quarter was the difference as the University of Arkansas women’s basketball team fell to Georgia, 80-72, in Southeastern Conference action at Bud Walton Arena on Thursday.
Dungee tied her career-best with 28 points while Monk dropped in 19 points in the Razorback (16-6, 5-3 SEC) loss.
Georgia won the third quarter, 24-12, and that was the difference in the game. Arkansas had a good run to end the first half with a 43-38 lead but the Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4 SEC) opened the third stanza with a 7-2 run surging ahead for the final time.
Arkansas went 3-for-15 in the third quarter and grabbed only six rebounds. Georgia, meanwhile, went 10-for-17 with three 3-point field goals. They had 13 rebounds and forced four Razorback turnovers.
Turnovers were uncharacteristically a problem for Arkansas in the loss as the Razorbacks had eight in the first half and finished with 13 in the game.
Notes
- Arkansas Starters: Alexis Tolefree, Malica Monk, Kiara Williams, Jailyn Mason, Chelsea Dungee
- Georgia had double figure turnovers in the first half. Arkansas has forced double figure turnovers in EVERY game this year.
- Malica Monk and Chelsea Dungee had 10 points each at the half.
- Arkansas hit its first 12 free throws until the first miss in the third quarter.
- Chelsea Dungee has had back-to-back 20+ point games and 10 games with 20 or more points this season.
- Chelsea Dungee’s 28 points ties her career high.
- Malica Monk had 19 points scoring in double figures for the 17th time this season.
- Arkansas had 14 steals – the most in a conference game this year and the second-most of the season.
Up Next
Arkansas hosts No. 16 South Carolina on Sunday at 4 p.m. as SEC action continues.
More Information
