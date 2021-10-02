Arkansas ends 8-game losing streak to Kentucky, 81-80

Jalen Tate scored 15 points, including two free throws with 4.3 seconds left, and Davonte Davis made a steal on the ensuing possession as Arkansas edged Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jalen Tate scored 15 points, including two free throws with 4.3 seconds left, and Davonte Davis made a steal on the ensuing possession as Arkansas edged Kentucky 81-80.

"It's them Hogs baby" pic.twitter.com/4XCyOEqFKz — Arkansas Razorback Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 10, 2021

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz sank a 3-pointer from the right wing with 12.3 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats an 80-79 lead.

Davis had a contested layup roll off the rim at the other end, but Tate grabbed the offensive rebound in traffic and was fouled. After Tate’s go-ahead free throw, Kentucky got it to 7-footer Olivier Sarr at midcourt, but Davis intercepted his pass. Brandon Boston Jr. scored 17 points to lead Kentucky.

