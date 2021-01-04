Arkansas to Play in 2022 Maui Invitational

Fresh off an NCAA Elite 8 appearance, the Arkansas men’s basketball program has been selected to play in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational, it was announced today.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fresh off an NCAA Elite 8 appearance, the Arkansas men’s basketball program has been selected to play in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational, it was announced today.

The Razorbacks will join Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech at the event. The 39th edition of the Maui Invitational is set for Nov. 21-23, 2022, at the historic Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui.

The impressive collection of programs boasts a combined 237 NCAA Tournament appearances, 36 Final Four berths, 8 NCAA Tournament Championship Titles, and one AP Coach of the Year winner. Four of the 2022 participants are ranked in the top 35 all-time winningest schools, including Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State and Arkansas.

This will be the fourth time Arkansas has played in the Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks’ previous appearances came in the 1991-92, 2005-06 and 2013-14 seasons.

Arkansas at the Maui Invitational

1991-92 Maui Classic (Arkansas was ranked #2)

11/25/1991 vs Minnesota W 92 83

11/26/1991 vs Chaminade W 99 84

11/27/1991 vs Michigan State L 71 86

2005-06 Maui Invitational

11/21/2005 vs #3 UConn L 68 77

11/22/2005 vs Kansas W 65 64

11/23/2005 vs. #23 Maryland L 62 75

2013-14 EA SPORTS Maui Invitational

11/25/2013 vs Cal L 77 85

11/26/2013 vs Minnesota W 87 73

11/27/2013 vs #11 Gonzaga L 81 91