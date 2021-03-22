Arkansas uses strong second half to advance to first Sweet 16 since 1996

The Razorbacks held off a late game push by Texas Tech to move on with a 68-66 win

INDIANAPOLIS — Down by as many as 10 in the first half, Arkansas used a stifling defensive effort combined with a fast start to jump out to a 13-point lead in the second half before holding off Texas Tech to win 68-66.

Leading by one with 34-seconds to play, Jalen Tate played fantastic defense, forcing a missed layup by Terrance Shannon, Jr. and J.D. Notae pulled down the rebound. The Red Raiders were forced to foul with :19 left on the clock. Notae made one of two to put the Hogs up 68-66.

Texas Tech had a chance to tie with a layup with two seconds left, but Kyler Edwards missed and it was again Notae that secured the rebound.

With the win, the Razorbacks advance to their first Sweet 16 since 1996.

Arkansas was led by Justin Smith with 20 points. He was 9-of-11 from the floor and pulled down 6 rebounds.

Moses Moody, who was held to just four points at the half, exploded during the second 20 minutes hitting 4-of-7, including two big three's to keep the Razorbacks in the lead. Moody finished with 15.

Congrats to @EricPMusselman and @ArkRazorbacks for going to the Sweet 16. A well deserved win & the entire state is proud & whooping it up tonight. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 22, 2021

Once again Devo Davis provided a spark off the bench. The freshman was an integral part of a 14-4 Arkansas run towards the end of the first half, going 4-of-7 from the floor while scoring nine of his 15 points.

His breakaway slam in the second half earned him a technical foul but provided one of the most exciting moments of the tournaments thus far.