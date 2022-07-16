Bryant Youth Baseball team hopes to win Cal Ripkin World Series

The Bryant 9-year-old team is hoping to raise money for their journey to Florida for the championship

BRYANT, Arkansas — The Bryant Black Sox 9U Youth Baseball punched their ticket to the Cal Ripkin World Series by winning the Southwest Regional tournament in Hot springs.

In the regional tournament in Hot Springs, the Black Sox outscored opponents 48-7.

The World Series will be in FL starting on July 29th.

"We're super excited this is what our team has been working for and our coaches got us ready. We feel like we can beat any team in the country. Now, we're just ready to play," catcher, Sawyer Shook said.

There is one hurdle this team has to face though, the price for getting to the championship in the Sunshine State is a pretty penny.

The costs are about $2500 per player, so the Black Sox are looking to raise $20,000 total.

"So far we've made a decent amount. We're just trying to go to Florida and win it all. My friends have been donating, somebody donated $500. Big businesses are probably what's going to get us there. We're going to try and continue our journey," Right Fielder Aaron Joyner said.

"To watch what these boys have done since age five to what they are today and to represent not just Arkansas but the southwest regional, it's pretty impressive. I'm very proud of these boys" Coach Matt Orender said.

The competition will span from July 29th through August 7th.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, what we've been telling the parents, community, and boys. It's not every day you get to play in the Cal Ripkin World Series,"