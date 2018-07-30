NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Consecutive one-run victories including a 4-3 win on Sunday night gave the Arkansas Travelers a split of the four-game series with the Tulsa Drillers.

Donnie Walton drove in the eventual winning run with a one-out single in the seventh inning.

The Travs overcame three errors in the victory. Williams Perez delivered his longest outing of the season with 6.1 innings but settled for no-decision while allowing three runs, one earned on six hits with six strikeouts.

Tulsa starter Logan Bawcom was tagged with the loss despite working a season-best 6.1 innings and striking out seven.

