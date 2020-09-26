Big 2nd half leads #4 Georgia 37-10 over Arkansas in Pittman's debut

The Sam Pittman era at Arkansas got off to a roaring start, before losing steam in the second half.

On their second drive of the season, the Razorbacks marched 91 yards for a score, Feleipe Franks hitting Treylon Burks for a 49-yard score, the first touchdown as a Razorback for both Franks and Burks.

End of the 3rd: Georgia leads Arkansas 27-10.



Dominant period for the Bulldogs who outscore the Hogs 22-3. 15 minutes to go in Fayetteville.@THV11 pic.twitter.com/izUXlI4dzH — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) September 26, 2020



While the offense struggled to find a rhythm for much of the rest of the first half, the Arkansas defense was a revelation. Despite Georgia time and time again starting with great field position, Barry Odom's unit didn't give up a point the first half, forcing six punts and one turnover on downs.



Quarterback play was an issue for Georgia. Redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis got the start, but was replaced Stetson Bennet halfway through the second quarter, after going just 6-14 for 37 yards, and getting picked off by Montaric Brown.

The Bulldogs didn't help their cause, committing 11 penalties for 98 yards in the first half alone. But make no mistake, the Arkansas defense was a big part of that, with the defensive front beating Georgia's offensive line seemingly every play.

Georgia banged through a 38-yard field goal to close the first half, and the Hogs went into the break leading 7-5.

The defense kept going to start the second half. Jalen Catalon forced a fumble on Georgia's first drive of the half, and the offense turned that into a field goal for a 10-5 lead.

Georgia responded though, stringing together their first touchdown drive of the game and tacking on a two point conversion to go up 13-10. That's when the Bulldogs finally kicked things into gear. Once Feleipe Franks threw a pick-six to put Georgia up 27-10 in the third, the Arkansas collapse was on.