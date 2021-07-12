Casey Opitz drafted by Chicago Cubs

Opitz was taken in the 8th round with the No. 244-overall pick

DENVER — The Chicago Cubs must have a thing for the Razorbacks.

Four rounds after drafting outfielder Christian Franklin, the Cubs selected Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz in the 8th round with the No. 244-overall pick.

After going undrafted in 2020, Opitz returned to the Razorbacks for the 2021 season.

His ability to play defense on a major league level was never in question. A fixture behind the plate for three seasons, Opitz was on the Buster Posey Watch List ahead of the 2020 season, and rated as the "Best Catcher Arm" by MLB scouts coming into 2021.

In his senior season, Opitz hit .257 with two home runs and 18 RBI. There was maybe no hit bigger in his Razorbacks career than his home run against Nebraska in the decisive game of the Fayetteville Regional.

For his career, Opitz hit .252 with five homers and 62 RBIs. He posted a .990 fielding percentage during his senior season.

Opitz continually spoke about his love for the Razorbacks and thanked fans again after being drafted Monday.