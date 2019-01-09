BRYANT, Ark — Arkansas followed up a good win with a good get, as class of 2020 three-star linebacker, Catrell Wallace, announced his commitment to the Razorbacks Sunday.

The Bryant standout, who helped lead the Hornets to their first state championship over North Little Rock last December, is the third commitment from Arkansas in the recruiting class of 2020, and the 16th overall.

Per the 247Sports Composite, Wallace is the No. 42 outside linebacker in the class, and the No. 6 player in the state.