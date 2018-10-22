Chambers, Hansen earn weekly SBC honors — JONESBORO, Ark. (10/22/18) – Arkansas State sophomore linebacker Tajhea Chambers has been named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, while senior quarterback Justice Hansen was named the league’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week after their performances in the Red Wolves’ 51-35 victory over Georgia State this past Thursday.

Chambers recorded seven tackles and a career-high two fumble recoveries, including one he returned 34 yards for his first career touchdown. His first recovery stopped a Georgia State drive that reached A-State’s 20-yard line, helping preserve a 20-7 Red Wolves lead.

His touchdown score on his second recovery gave A-State a 34-7 lead they took into halftime. Two of Chambers’ seven tackles, which were the second most on the team, also came on fourth-down plays that ended Georgia State drives. The Gordon, Ga., native now has four career fumble recoveries to his credit, while his 45 tackles this season are the third most on the squad.

Hansen was responsible for five touchdowns and 333 yards total offense while also breaking the Arkansas State school record for career passing touchdowns. The Edmond, Okla., native completed three touchdown passes, running his career total to 70 that gave him the sixth most in Sun Belt Conference history. Hansen, who completed 17-of-28 passes without an interception, passed for 257 yards and added 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

His two rushing touchdowns tied his career high and his five touchdowns responsible for were only one shy of his career best. He completed multiple touchdown passes for the third time this season and 21st time of his career, and he passed for at least 200 yards for the fourth time this year and 23rd time of his career.

Arkansas State returns to the field for an SBC road matchup at Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 27. Kickoff from Lafayette, La., is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be aired on ESPN+.

Tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at the First National Bank Arena lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.

