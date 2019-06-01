FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans already knew that former quarterback, Cole Kelley, was transferring from the program. The only question remaining was where to?

Saturday, Kelley announced via Twitter that he will be "returning home" and continuing his collegiate football career at Southeastern Louisiana.

Kelley had been named Arkansas' starter prior to the start of the 2018 season, but lost his spot to Ty Storey after a three interception day in a lopsided loss to North Texas. The Lafayette, Louisiana native played in 18 games over two seasons, starting six contests.

Kelley redshirted in 2016, before seeing action in 2017, winning SEC Freshman of the Week after leading a comeback win at Ole Miss. That happens to be the Razorbacks most recent conference win. The freshman finished 87/151 (58%) for 1,038 yards with 8 TD and 3 INT to go along with a pair of rushing TD. Kelley took over the role after starter Austin Allen was injured.

Debuting as the starter in 2018, Kelley played in nine games completing 35 of 67 (52%) passes for 455 yards, 5 TD and 5 INT. Kelley’s major role came as a short yardage quarterback, rushing 28 times for 73 yards and 3 TD.